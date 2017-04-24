Local authorities hold public safety expo - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local authorities hold public safety expo

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety held a public safety expo for the second year on Monday.

The expo included a K-9 demonstration, shooting simulation, and the public had the chance to ask questions.

"To get the word out to the public that we're police and we're first responders, but we're people too," WIU OPS Sgt. Derek Watts said. "Let's change what people are thinking about police departments and stuff like that and let's show them that we are doing positive things."

Officials say they hope to continue this for years to come.
 

