Hull intends to bring much needed stability to Hannibal basketball program

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Take a look at the consistent winning athletic programs at Hannibal High School and there's a theme.



Each program has a head coach who's been there for more than a year or two.



Athletic director Clint Graham hopes Marty Hull can do the same for the boys basketball program.



Hull was officially introduced as the Pirates new head coach Monday morning.



It's just his second head coaching role following a two-year run at Western High School in Barry that ended in 2010, but there's never been a time when he's been far away from the game, and Hull hopes to lead Hannibal for a long time.



"Giving back to the community what basketball has given to me over the years," Hull said.



"The interest has always been there. I've been coaching my son in youth sports (and) it's not like I've quit coaching completely."



According to Graham, "I know he's passionate about basketball and willing to put in the time. We just want to get Hannibal basketball back on the map and be competitive every game."



Pirate fans can expect a fast pace on the floor. Hull likes to get out and run on offense, and press on defense, and he thinks he has plenty of athletes to turn his system into success.



"As soon as you get a rebound we're out and going. We're pitching ahead as soon as possible, penetrating, and seeing what we can get as fast as possible," Hull noted. "Get that good first shot (and) if you're open take it. If not we'll pull it back out and we'll run some offense, but it is going to be up-tempo. On any make expect a press of some kind."



Hull's job title off the floor is changing as well. After one year as an elementary principal in the district he will be assistant principal at Hannibal Middle School next year.



Hull replaces Doug Coleman who was put on paid administrative leave in February following what multiple sources indicate stemmed from a locker room incident after a game at Boonville.