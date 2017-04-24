Autopsy reveals what happened to Ameren worker found in river

Authorities say Summers didn't return from his break around 5 a.m. Saturday

Hancock County's coroner said an Ameren worker, who's body was found in the river, suffered a heart attack before falling into the Keokuk Dam last weekend.

Coroner Kendall Beals said 75 year-old Ronald Summers had a heart attack while driving a golf-cart style vehicle on the dam and veered into the river. Beals said the autopsy shows drowning as the preliminary cause of death.

Officials from the OSHA office in Illinois said they were notified of the death Monday morning and an investigator arrived on-site Monday.

The body of Ronald Summers was found Sunday morning. Authorities said Summers didn't return from his break around 5 a.m. Saturday.