Quincy City Council approves budget, questions remain

After weeks of discussion, Quincy City Council approved the budget for next fiscal year which starts May 1.

The council made it clear, even though they adopted this budget, it doesn't mean they support all measures in it. Before approving the budget, Alderman Dan Brink questioned Utilities Director Jeffrey Conte about the use of $11-million in loans to pay for repairs at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Mayor Kyle Moore says adopting the budget just lays out the guidelines for the city. All spending over $3,000 still has to be approved by the council, which includes those loans. However, some projects will be discussed soon.

"Our police and fire capitol plan includes new radio systems," Moore said. "That's a project that the county and 911 have participated in. So you'll see a lot of intergovernmental work on that."

Council will also discuss buying a new fire truck for the fire department, but Moore says it could take around nine months before making the purchase.

Also at city council, city leaders said their farewell to two aldermen and thanked them for their years of service. Alderman Jared Holbrook and Dan Brink did not seek re-election this year and will be replaced by Tom Ernst and Richie Reis. Council also approved adding a 4-way stop to 14th and Washington and approved using $220,000 to buy a new street sweeper.