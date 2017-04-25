Meteorologists program weather radios - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Meteorologists program weather radios

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Connect
Meteorologist Kevin Shive programs a weather radio. Meteorologist Kevin Shive programs a weather radio.
Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole helps show how the radios work. Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole helps show how the radios work.

Some southeast Iowa residents got the inside scoop on preparing for severe weather Monday.

WGEM Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole and WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive were at the Fort Madison Hy-Vee programming weather radios Monday afternoon. Local emergency responders also attended the event, encouraging residents to be prepared for severe weather, pointing to weather radios as a good start.

"We can set up sandbags and hesco barriers and all this stuff to keep flood waters back, but we can't stop a tornado," Lee County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Cirinna said. "We haven't figured out how to do that yet. So the best line of defense is early notification so that you can seek shelter, and that's with the weather radio."

The next weather radio programming event is Monday, May 1 at Hy-Vee in Quincy.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.