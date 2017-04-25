Meteorologists program weather radios

Some southeast Iowa residents got the inside scoop on preparing for severe weather Monday.

WGEM Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole and WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive were at the Fort Madison Hy-Vee programming weather radios Monday afternoon. Local emergency responders also attended the event, encouraging residents to be prepared for severe weather, pointing to weather radios as a good start.

"We can set up sandbags and hesco barriers and all this stuff to keep flood waters back, but we can't stop a tornado," Lee County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Cirinna said. "We haven't figured out how to do that yet. So the best line of defense is early notification so that you can seek shelter, and that's with the weather radio."

The next weather radio programming event is Monday, May 1 at Hy-Vee in Quincy.