Push for school choice in Missouri

The push for more charter schools in Missouri continues.

Advocates for school choice met in America's Hometown and spoke about the issue Monday. Representatives from the Children's Education Alliance of Missouri spoke about things like House Bill 634, which aims to expand charter schools beyond just Kansas City and St. Louis.

Associate Executive Director Peter Frazen says its time for a new educational ideas.

"In the last 40 years in this country, we've more than doubled our spending, and have not seen any significant gain in outcomes," said Frazen. "So there's a point in which we have to ask ourselves how long we're gonna continue to invest in a failing or failed school."

Frazen says that House Bill 634 has made it out of the house, and it is currently in the Senate.

