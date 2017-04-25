SIU looks to expand rural telehealth options

Residents in rural areas across the Tri-States can often find themselves traveling long distances for medical help. But what if it were as simple as turning on a computer to consult a medical professional?

That's what they've been working on at the SIU Quincy Family Medical Center. Illinois Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti toured the facilities Monday. She says the state is looking into expanding access to telehealth to meet the needs of many rural patients.

"A lot of these individuals have problems with transportation, getting to these locations, and they're simply afraid," Sanguinetti said. "It's just another job to keep up with their health condition. But now they have these world class doctors. They're available. We're trying to open up more telehealth facilities."

Officials say the Quincy location will be getting more telehealth equipment in the next month or so.