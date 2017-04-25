QPS continues to discuss bullying issues - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS continues to discuss bullying issues

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
The QPS Discipline Committee discussed different ways to deal with bullying on Monday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The QPS Discipline Committee held their monthly meeting on Monday.

One of the topics discussed was how bullying and hate speech are dealt with in schools across the district.

Superintendent Roy Webb said that it's important to have conversations about the topics.

"It's very complex, and bullying has been around for a longtime," Webb said. "But it doesn't make it right, and it's something that we need to address and do the best we can to make sure kids feel safe in school."

Webb added that he would also like to see more training for staff members throughout the district.

