Monday's Area Scores - April 24

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**High School Softball**

QND: 11
Quincy High: 12
Roni Wingerter: go-ahead sacrifice fly in 6th
Kennady Fleer/Hannah Fuglaar: HR's
Carly Wilson: 4 RBI's
Blue Devils: rally from pair of five-run deficits (5-0 and 11-6)

Brown County: 1
Illini West: 9
Lara Pence: CG 2-hitter, 13 K's

Central: 8
Beardstown: 1

Unity: 4
West Hancock: 6

Southeastern: 0
Payson: 10
(6 Innings)
Tori Schieferdecker: No-hitter
Emily Schreacke: 2-3, 3 RBI's

Griggsville-Perry: 9
Pleasant Hill: 1
Laklyn Westfall/Jordan Brite: 2 RBI's each


**High School Soccer, Girls**

Fort Madison: 5
Macomb: 2
Emily Wolf/Dezire Kline: 2 goals each

Holy Trinity: 5
Keokuk: 2
Ali Randolph: 2 goals
McKenna Tackes: 2 goals


**High School Golf, Boys**

-- Hannibal's Trevor Watson (73, +1) wins Capital City Classic

1) Palmyra: 311
2) Highland: 378
3) Clark County: 390
4) Monroe City: 434
*Medalist* Palmyra's Noah Wilson: (66, -6) - career-low round

1) Keokuk: 169
2) Davis County: 176
3) Van Buren: 187
*Medalist* Keokuk's Brett Wrieden (37)


**High School Tennis, Boys**

QND: 0
Quincy High: 9
Blue Devils: (7-1)


**High School Baseball**

Beardstown: 3
Quincy High: 4
James Reichert: WP in relief (5 shutout IP, 6 K's)
Alex Harbin: 2-3, run

Unity: 2
QND: 8
Nick Wellman: WP

Brown County: 9
Illini West: 8
Joe Hendricker: 2-3, 3 RBI's

Monmouth-Roseville: 11
West Hancock: 12
Quinn Dupree: 4 RBI's

JX Routt: 4
Pittsfield: 21
Austin Ator: 4 hits, 6 RBI's

Liberty: 13
South Fulton: 3
Dalton Lentz: 3-run HR

Griggsville-Perry: 8
Western: 5
Gavin Miller/Max Stinebaker: 2 hits, 2 RBI's each

West Central: 1
Payson: 3
Travis Johnson: WP

Rushville/Industry: 0
Triopia: 1
Ike Werries: CG 4-hitter, 14 K's

Central: 15
Canton: 11
Hayden Neisen: 2-3, HR, 3 RBI's
Keaton Heinecke: 2-4, 3-run HR
Lance Logsdon: 3-run HR

Moberly: 1
Hannibal: 0
Scot Roberts: CG, 10 K's

Highland: 20
Mark Twain: 4
Chad Smith: WP (3-3, 5 RBI's)

Bowling Green: 13
Monroe City: 3

Knox County: 0
Scotland County: 10
Grant Campbell: CG 2-hitter
Aaron Buford: 4-4 (.681 average this season)


**College Baseball**

Quincy: 11
Maryville: 5
(Game 1)
Troy Wehde: 2-4, HR, 4 RBI's

Quincy: 6
Maryville: 5
(Game 2)
TJ Tamaccio: 3-4, 4 RBI's
Hawks: (25-16, 14-4)


**College Softball**

Quincy: 7
5) Southern Indiana: 8
(Game 1)
Kaylee Jones: 2-5, 2 RBI's

Quincy: 4
5) Southern Indiana: 1
(Game 2)
Meghan Quirk: CG 3-hitter
Lady Hawks: (16-26, 8-18)

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM.