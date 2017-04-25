Monday's Area Scores - April 24

**High School Softball**
QND: 11
Quincy High: 12
Roni Wingerter: go-ahead sacrifice fly in 6th
Kennady Fleer/Hannah Fuglaar: HR's
Carly Wilson: 4 RBI's
Blue Devils: rally from pair of five-run deficits (5-0 and 11-6)
Brown County: 1
Illini West: 9
Lara Pence: CG 2-hitter, 13 K's
Central: 8
Beardstown: 1
Unity: 4
West Hancock: 6
Southeastern: 0
Payson: 10
(6 Innings)
Tori Schieferdecker: No-hitter
Emily Schreacke: 2-3, 3 RBI's
Griggsville-Perry: 9
Pleasant Hill: 1
Laklyn Westfall/Jordan Brite: 2 RBI's each
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Fort Madison: 5
Macomb: 2
Emily Wolf/Dezire Kline: 2 goals each
Holy Trinity: 5
Keokuk: 2
Ali Randolph: 2 goals
McKenna Tackes: 2 goals
**High School Golf, Boys**
-- Hannibal's Trevor Watson (73, +1) wins Capital City Classic
1) Palmyra: 311
2) Highland: 378
3) Clark County: 390
4) Monroe City: 434
*Medalist* Palmyra's Noah Wilson: (66, -6) - career-low round
1) Keokuk: 169
2) Davis County: 176
3) Van Buren: 187
*Medalist* Keokuk's Brett Wrieden (37)
**High School Tennis, Boys**
QND: 0
Quincy High: 9
Blue Devils: (7-1)
**High School Baseball**
Beardstown: 3
Quincy High: 4
James Reichert: WP in relief (5 shutout IP, 6 K's)
Alex Harbin: 2-3, run
Unity: 2
QND: 8
Nick Wellman: WP
Brown County: 9
Illini West: 8
Joe Hendricker: 2-3, 3 RBI's
Monmouth-Roseville: 11
West Hancock: 12
Quinn Dupree: 4 RBI's
JX Routt: 4
Pittsfield: 21
Austin Ator: 4 hits, 6 RBI's
Liberty: 13
South Fulton: 3
Dalton Lentz: 3-run HR
Griggsville-Perry: 8
Western: 5
Gavin Miller/Max Stinebaker: 2 hits, 2 RBI's each
West Central: 1
Payson: 3
Travis Johnson: WP
Rushville/Industry: 0
Triopia: 1
Ike Werries: CG 4-hitter, 14 K's
Central: 15
Canton: 11
Hayden Neisen: 2-3, HR, 3 RBI's
Keaton Heinecke: 2-4, 3-run HR
Lance Logsdon: 3-run HR
Moberly: 1
Hannibal: 0
Scot Roberts: CG, 10 K's
Highland: 20
Mark Twain: 4
Chad Smith: WP (3-3, 5 RBI's)
Bowling Green: 13
Monroe City: 3
Knox County: 0
Scotland County: 10
Grant Campbell: CG 2-hitter
Aaron Buford: 4-4 (.681 average this season)
**College Baseball**
Quincy: 11
Maryville: 5
(Game 1)
Troy Wehde: 2-4, HR, 4 RBI's
Quincy: 6
Maryville: 5
(Game 2)
TJ Tamaccio: 3-4, 4 RBI's
Hawks: (25-16, 14-4)
**College Softball**
Quincy: 7
5) Southern Indiana: 8
(Game 1)
Kaylee Jones: 2-5, 2 RBI's
Quincy: 4
5) Southern Indiana: 1
(Game 2)
Meghan Quirk: CG 3-hitter
Lady Hawks: (16-26, 8-18)
