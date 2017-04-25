Monday's Area Scores - April 24

QHS rallies from a pair of five-run deficits to beat QND.

**High School Softball**



QND: 11

Quincy High: 12

Roni Wingerter: go-ahead sacrifice fly in 6th

Kennady Fleer/Hannah Fuglaar: HR's

Carly Wilson: 4 RBI's

Blue Devils: rally from pair of five-run deficits (5-0 and 11-6)



Brown County: 1

Illini West: 9

Lara Pence: CG 2-hitter, 13 K's



Central: 8

Beardstown: 1



Unity: 4

West Hancock: 6



Southeastern: 0

Payson: 10

(6 Innings)

Tori Schieferdecker: No-hitter

Emily Schreacke: 2-3, 3 RBI's



Griggsville-Perry: 9

Pleasant Hill: 1

Laklyn Westfall/Jordan Brite: 2 RBI's each





**High School Soccer, Girls**



Fort Madison: 5

Macomb: 2

Emily Wolf/Dezire Kline: 2 goals each



Holy Trinity: 5

Keokuk: 2

Ali Randolph: 2 goals

McKenna Tackes: 2 goals





**High School Golf, Boys**



-- Hannibal's Trevor Watson (73, +1) wins Capital City Classic



1) Palmyra: 311

2) Highland: 378

3) Clark County: 390

4) Monroe City: 434

*Medalist* Palmyra's Noah Wilson: (66, -6) - career-low round



1) Keokuk: 169

2) Davis County: 176

3) Van Buren: 187

*Medalist* Keokuk's Brett Wrieden (37)





**High School Tennis, Boys**



QND: 0

Quincy High: 9

Blue Devils: (7-1)





**High School Baseball**



Beardstown: 3

Quincy High: 4

James Reichert: WP in relief (5 shutout IP, 6 K's)

Alex Harbin: 2-3, run



Unity: 2

QND: 8

Nick Wellman: WP



Brown County: 9

Illini West: 8

Joe Hendricker: 2-3, 3 RBI's



Monmouth-Roseville: 11

West Hancock: 12

Quinn Dupree: 4 RBI's



JX Routt: 4

Pittsfield: 21

Austin Ator: 4 hits, 6 RBI's



Liberty: 13

South Fulton: 3

Dalton Lentz: 3-run HR



Griggsville-Perry: 8

Western: 5

Gavin Miller/Max Stinebaker: 2 hits, 2 RBI's each



West Central: 1

Payson: 3

Travis Johnson: WP



Rushville/Industry: 0

Triopia: 1

Ike Werries: CG 4-hitter, 14 K's



Central: 15

Canton: 11

Hayden Neisen: 2-3, HR, 3 RBI's

Keaton Heinecke: 2-4, 3-run HR

Lance Logsdon: 3-run HR



Moberly: 1

Hannibal: 0

Scot Roberts: CG, 10 K's



Highland: 20

Mark Twain: 4

Chad Smith: WP (3-3, 5 RBI's)



Bowling Green: 13

Monroe City: 3



Knox County: 0

Scotland County: 10

Grant Campbell: CG 2-hitter

Aaron Buford: 4-4 (.681 average this season)





**College Baseball**



Quincy: 11

Maryville: 5

(Game 1)

Troy Wehde: 2-4, HR, 4 RBI's



Quincy: 6

Maryville: 5

(Game 2)

TJ Tamaccio: 3-4, 4 RBI's

Hawks: (25-16, 14-4)





**College Softball**



Quincy: 7

5) Southern Indiana: 8

(Game 1)

Kaylee Jones: 2-5, 2 RBI's



Quincy: 4

5) Southern Indiana: 1

(Game 2)

Meghan Quirk: CG 3-hitter

Lady Hawks: (16-26, 8-18)