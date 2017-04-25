Local law enforcement of asphalt scams targeting residents

A Canton R-V school bus driver hit a student on the school bus and has been suspending pending an investigation.More >>
A Quincy alderman was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after a crash Thursday, according to police.More >>
WGEM-TV received several awards in Iowa and Illinois over the weekend.More >>
A Quincy woman pleaded guilty Monday in connection with her daughter's shooting death last year, according to court records.More >>
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary handed out its annual awards during a luncheon Monday.More >>
Illinois lawmakers are returning to the Capitol this week to resume work on trying to end the budget stalemate that has eluded them for almost two years.More >>
While it has been a relatively quiet spring in the Tri-States when it comes to severe weather, storms can strike at any time and having a plan in place ahead of time is crucial.More >>
The Gem City honored veterans Saturday with the opening of a World War I exhibit at the History Museum.More >>
A search was underway Saturday for a missing Ameren worker who authorities believed fell off the dam at the Keokuk power plant sometime overnight.More >>
A new exhibit in Pike County, Illinois focuses on local veterans who served our country in the armed forces.More >>
