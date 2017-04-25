Local law enforcement of asphalt scams targeting residents

With outdoor spring projects in full swing, local law enforcement warn now is the time to be on the lookout for scammers posing as asphalt and lawn care workers.



The Pike County Missouri Sheriff's Office recently posted on its Facebook page warning residents of asphalt scammers in the area.

Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar said his department has also already has dealt with one complaint this year about such scammers, but he expects that number to go up as we get later into the season.

VonderHaar said the scams are mostly people posing as asphalt and tree trimming services. He also said that it's important to ask questions before agreeing to pay for services.

"You may also ask them are they insured? Can they show proper proof of insurance?," he said. "Right off the bat, get references and ask if they're insured, ask them if they have a proper permit."

If you've already agreed to a service and then have doubts about the workers' legitimacy, VonderHaar said law enforcement can still help you out.

"If you ever hire one of these individuals and feel somewhere during the project maybe you are getting scammed or something doesn't seem right, you can always call law enforcement at any given time," he said. "We'll try to get out there and meet with the individuals ourselves"

VonderHaar added that scammers lure you in with cheap prices but you usually end up paying more.