Victim hopes police find suspect in Keokuk stabbing

James Noel with stab wound to the arm after altercation.

A stabbing victim is speaking out Monday after he was attacked by a robber in Keokuk Sunday.

Right before noon on 7th street in Keokuk Sunday, James Noel was renovating on the second floor at 211 North 7th street when he heard someone come in the home.

"I thought it was my boss who stopped by and when I turned around there was a black gentleman standing right behind me," Noel said.

Noel said the man demanded his wallet and he said when he resisted, the robber attacked him.

"Once I got stabbed, I knew what he did and I came running down the street after him," Noel said.

David Jones lives next door and called 911.

"I hate to see stuff like that happen, but unfortunately, it does," Jones said.

The suspect walked down 7th Street, saw the door open and walked in. But he didn't go very far and neighbors said they have a message for anyone who wants to do that.

"I just advise people to lock up, lock up their vehicles and their doors are locked," Jones said. "50 years ago, you didn't have to worry about that stuff."

Meanwhile, Noel hopes the police catch the man who did this.

"It could have been severely worse," Noel said. "I could have gotten severely hurt or killed and find him and do something. I want them to find him and prosecute him."

Police said the investigation is ongoing and a suspect has not been arrested.

Noel needed six stitches and two staples in his arm at the hospital.