Home invasion in Keokuk over the weekend - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Keokuk Police said a stabbing came a day after a masked man tried to break into a home.

Chief David Hinton said they got a report of a burglar coming through the door saying he was looking for someone at 1528 Des Moines Street.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said when the homeowner spotted the man, he left.

Police are still looking for him and no injuries were reported.

