Home invasion in Keokuk over the weekend

Police said he tried to enter from the back of the home.

Someone tried to get in this home at 1528 Des Moines Street.

Keokuk Police said a stabbing came a day after a masked man tried to break into a home.



Chief David Hinton said they got a report of a burglar coming through the door saying he was looking for someone at 1528 Des Moines Street.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said when the homeowner spotted the man, he left.

Police are still looking for him and no injuries were reported.