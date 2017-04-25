Keokuk and Fort Madison discussing new river attraction

The city of Keokuk made a trip to Davenport Monday to inspect the potential riverboat that could be used on the riverfront.



Mayor Tom Marion said the goal is to turn it into an event center.

He said it would cost $300,000 to move it from the Quad Cities to Keokuk.

Fort Madison is also in the running for the barge.

City Manager David Varley said the city wants to help open a business at their riverfront.

"This will give a venue for something like parties, reunions, whatever people want to use it for, and concerts to help promote interest in Keokuk," Marion said.

"The city would love to have someone down there,' Varley said. "It is a beautiful part of the area, beautiful part of the river. From the river looking back at the city is great too. It's now about trying to find the right business to be successful down there."

Fort Madison has not had anyone interested in the riverboat yet.

Keokuk city officials trip will write a review and present it to council on Thursday.