Hannibal holds drug take-back events

The Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force will hold several drug take-back events as the month of April wraps up. The Task Force is providing an opportunity for people to safely dispose of medications that are no longer being used.

People with any unwanted medications are urged to bring it to the collection points around the area. The medications can be prescription or over-the-counter and in liquid, pill or patch form.

The dates, locations and times are as follows:

Tuesday, April 25, 2017: The Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force will staff drop off locations at the Hannibal Clinic from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM and Hannibal Regional Hospital from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM.

Thursday, April 27, 2017: The Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force will staff a drop off location at the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

On Saturday, April 29, 2017, the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force will once again team up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for their National Prescription Take-Back Day. Medications may be dropped off at: Palmyra County Market, 1208 South Main. Palmyra, MO 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

For more information, citizens can contact the NEMO Task Force at 573-221-5200.