New Quincy restaurant opens

A new Jimmy John's location was opened Tuesday in Quincy.

The restaurant, located at 4500 Broadway, is now the second Jimmy John's location open in town. The other restaurant is located at 1828 Broadway.

The new location has a drive-thru option.

“Following high demand at our first store, we decided to expand," owner Will Aubuchon stated in a news release. "This will be our second store in Quincy and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area.”

Aubuchon stated the plan was to hire 40 employees.

People can apply by filling out an application at the store.