2017 Dogwood Festival schedule announced

The schedule for this year's annual Dogwood Festival in Quincy was announced Tuesday.

The theme of this year's festival, which runs May 6-7, is "Community Connections". New events include family-friendly block parties at St. James Lutheran Church and The Good Samaritan Home.

There will also be a human foosball tournament put on by the Mid-America Military Salute.

Thursday, May 4

7 p.m. - Little King and Queen of Dogwood Pageant, Quincy Mall Center Court

Friday, May 5

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Concert in the Plaza, First Mid-Illinois Bank Plaza next to St. Boniface Church. Zeke Cernea is performing. You’re welcome to bring a lunch or purchase lunch from The Butcher Block food truck.

5 to 7 p.m. - Block Party, The Good Samaritan Home, 24th & Harrison.

6 to 9 p.m. - Block Party, St. James Lutheran Church, enter at 16th and Madison. For more information, call the church office at 217-222-8447.

Saturday, May 6

7:00 a.m. to noon - Quincy Farmer’s Market opens, Adams County Health Department, 330 Vermont

8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Charitable street donation for the Madonna House, 18th & State and 24th & Harrison

8:30 a.m. - Breakfast on the Lawn, First Christian Church, 1415 Maine

9:00 a.m.to 6 p.m. - Amusement Rides, food, crafts in Washington Park. Events include the Mid-American Military Salute’s Human Foosball Tournament and dance performances.

9:30 a.m. - Adams Fiber/Blessing Health System Dogwood Parade, 24th and Maine, proceeds west to 6th St.

Noon to 5 p.m. - Renovation Concert Series, Washington Theater, 425 Hampshire.

Live performances scheduled : Beau Becraft: Noon to 1 p.m. Kayla Obert: 1 to 2 p.m. Jackie Kaufman: 2 to 3 p.m. Liz Bentley: 3 to 4 p.m. Avenue Beat: 4 to 5 p.m.

: Cost is a suggested donation of $2 for the entire afternoon of music. For more information, go to the Washington Theater’s Facebook page or contact Washington Theater Board Chair Adam Duesterhaus at 217-430-8382.

6 p.m. - Dogwood Dance sponsored by the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA), at The Elks Club, 311 N 2nd Street. A buffet-style dinner will be served at 6:00. Dancing starts at 7:00 with music by Raised on Radio. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance from any member or at the Chamber Office.

8 to 9:30 p.m. - Dark River Derby Coalition season opener, Scotties Fun Spot, 8000 Broadway. For more information, go to the Dark River Derby Coalition’s Facebook page.

Sunday, May 7

Noon to 4 p.m. - Amusement Rides, food, crafts in Washington Park

Noon to 5 p.m. - Madonna House fundraiser at Down on the Corner (DOTC) Hog Roast, 2449 Illinois Highway 96, Ursa

1 - 4 p.m. - Log Cabins Open House, Quinsippi Island

1 to 5 p.m. - Quincy Preserves Spring Home Tour. Advanced tickets are $12 and can be purchased on the Quincy Preserves’ website.

The updated schedule can be found at here.