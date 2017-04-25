2017 Dogwood Festival schedule announced

Residents in rural areas across the Tri-States can often find themselves traveling long distances for medical help.More >>
Residents in rural areas across the Tri-States can often find themselves traveling long distances for medical help.More >>
A Canton R-V school bus driver hit a student on the school bus and has been suspending pending an investigation.More >>
A Canton R-V school bus driver hit a student on the school bus and has been suspending pending an investigation.More >>
Authorities were interviewing students in the Canton R-V School District Monday morning to investigate claims that a bus driver hit a 3rd grade student Friday afternoon.More >>
Authorities were interviewing students in the Canton R-V School District Monday morning to investigate claims that a bus driver hit a 3rd grade student Friday afternoon.More >>
Hancock County's coroner says an Ameren worker, who's body was found in the river, suffered a heart attack before falling into the Keokuk Dam last weekend.More >>
Hancock County's coroner says an Ameren worker, who's body was found in the river, suffered a heart attack before falling into the Keokuk Dam last weekend.More >>
Everyday in the United States, 27 people die from drunk driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Local high school students got a first-hand look at what one of those crashes looks like Monday.More >>
Everyday in the United States, 27 people die from drunk driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Local high school students got a first-hand look at what one of those crashes looks like Monday.More >>
An inside look today into the world of law enforcement and emergency responders Monday. The Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety held a public safety expo for the second year.More >>
An inside look today into the world of law enforcement and emergency responders Monday. The Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety held a public safety expo for the second year.More >>
A Quincy alderman was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after a crash Thursday, according to police.More >>
A Quincy alderman was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after a crash Thursday, according to police.More >>
WGEM-TV received several awards in Iowa and Illinois over the weekend.More >>
WGEM-TV received several awards in Iowa and Illinois over the weekend.More >>
A Quincy woman pleaded guilty Monday in connection with her daughter's shooting death last year, according to court records.More >>
A Quincy woman pleaded guilty Monday in connection with her daughter's shooting death last year, according to court records.More >>
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary handed out its annual awards during a luncheon Monday.More >>
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary handed out its annual awards during a luncheon Monday.More >>