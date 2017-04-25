Payson woman faces meth charge; child found in home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Payson woman faces meth charge; child found in home

Roark Roark
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Payson, Illinois, woman was arrested Monday on a meth charge and an outstanding warrant, according to a news release.

West Central Illinois Task Force M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier stated Kristi S. Roark, 29, was arrested on an outstanding Brown County warrant. He stated the warrant was for 32 counts of deceptive practice.

Frazier stated during a search, officers found Roark had meth and drug paraphernalia on her.

Authorities stated a child was also found in the home. Frazier stated the child was turned over to a family member.

