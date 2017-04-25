Payson woman faces meth charge; child found in home

A Payson, Illinois, woman was arrested Monday on a meth charge and an outstanding warrant, according to police.More >>
A Quincy alderman was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after a crash Thursday, according to police.More >>
A Quincy woman pleaded guilty Monday in connection with her daughter's shooting death last year, according to court records.More >>
Curtis Lovelace wanted a laptop computer barred as evidence in his murder trial returned, but the judge said another case will determine its fate.More >>
Two people were arrested Tuesday for deceiving a 70 year old to give them over $500, according to the Quincy Police Department.More >>
The McDonough County Sheriff's Office said four more people were arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries over the weekend.More >>
An Adams County man was arrested for home invasion after a disturbance in Liberty, Illinois Tuesday..More >>
A Lee County man died Monday following a crash last week, according to the sheriff.More >>
The McDonough County Sheriff's said a Laharpe, Illinois, man was arrested in connection with several vehicle burglaries over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say a Paris, Missouri, man was arrested recently for having a sexual relationship with a juvenile.More >>
