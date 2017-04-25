Safe digging in spotlight as warm weather settles in

Experts warn even it's vital to have a property inspected no matter how big or small your outdoor project may be.

April is National Safe Digging Month, and experts warn even it's vital to have a property inspected no matter how big or small your outdoor project may be.

It's also required by state law.

Floyd Leffers, President of Leffers Landscaping in Quincy said it's much easier than people think to strike many kinds of lines running through the ground.

"There's a lot of stuff out there and you don't realize it until after (an accident) happens and then it's too late," he said. "You should take steps if you're digging, I don't care how deep you're going, you need to call Julie."

Leffers says digging without getting the ground checked is not only dangerous, but now more than ever could end up costing you a fortune.

"You also have fiber, he said." Fiber is a major thing and if you hit that, you're talking about thousands and thousands of dollars. There's a lot of different things underground so it's better just to ask that way you've got yourself covered."

To get your property checked before you dig, you can simply dial 811 from any location in the country a few days before you plan to start digging.

There are also numbers for each individual state:

Illinois: 1-800-892-0123

Missouri: 1-800-344-7483

Iowa: 1-800-292-8989