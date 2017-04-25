Police warn of man possibly trying to lure kids

The Quincy Police Department warned the community Tuesday of reports of a suspicious man trying to lure children.

In a news release, QPD stated there were reports last week of a man in a black truck asking kids if they wanted to see his dog. QPD stated the reports were from several small towns in Adams County.

According to QPD, someone reported Tuesday seeing a white man driving a black truck, with a camper top, and with a dog near Adams School. QPD stated the person reported the man was trying to talk to kids.

QPD stated the man was between 60 and 70 years of age with gray, shaggy hair. They also said the truck was newer.

QPD stated it was unknown if the reported incidents last week were related to the report Tuesday morning.

Quincy Police stated it was a good opportunity for parents to speak with kids about "Stranger Danger".