Man breaks-in to gas station

Early Thursday morning, a man broke into a Wayland, Mo. gas station, according to a release by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The release said at 2:56 a.m. a white male with a shaved head broke into the One Stop Gas Station by shattering the glass door with a hammer while the business was closed.

While in the station, the suspect stole more than 30 cartons of Marlboro cigarettes, according to the release.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information regarding the crime, who can identify the suspect or knows someone with a bag or shoes that match the ones in the pictures should contact the sheriff's office at 660-727-2911.