Man breaks into gas station

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
WAYLAND, Mo. (WGEM) -

A man broke into a Wayland, Missouri, gas station early Thursday morning, according to a release by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The release said a white man with a shaved head broke into the One Stop Gas Station at 2:56 a.m. by shattering the glass door with a hammer. Authorities said the business was closed at the time. 

While in the station, the suspect stole more than 30 cartons of Marlboro cigarettes, according to the release. 

The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information regarding the crime, who can identify the suspect or knows someone with a bag or shoes that match the ones in the pictures should contact the sheriff's office at 660-727-2911.

