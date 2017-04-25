Amtrak station getting upgrades starting in the Tri-States

There's a nationwide push to make Amtrak more accessible for people with disabilities, and that push is kicking off right here in the Tri-States.

City officials say the problem is that the current Amtrak Station in Macomb isn't very accessible for people with disabilities, and they want to turn this station into one that everyone can use.

That's why the city and Amtrak are planning to remodel the bathrooms, add ramps to entrances and add automatic doors. The platform will also get a facelift, with a larger warning strip with raised grooves on the edge of the platform to help people who are visually impaired.

Passengers, like Sheldon Smith, who rely on this station said keeping it up to date should be a priority for the city.

"Well since it's our only form of transportation, and it's 2017, we should be in 2017 within the station," Smith said. "All humans should be able to access this station. They travel just like everyone else and things should be accessible for them."

City Administrator Dean Torreson said this started about a year ago when Amtrak came to them asking to be a pilot station for renovations at all their stations across the country.

"One of the national board members, former mayor Tom Carper is on the board. The idea was to try to localize the process of making these improvements to streamline it and cut the costs."

The bid that is up for approval came in at $185,000 from a local contractor, and these improvements could be a guide for others across the country. Torreson said these upgrades are vital for the city of Macomb.

"The Amtrak itself is part of the lifeblood of the community with the university being here," Torreson said. "It's extremely important to this university and this community."

Torreson said Amtrak will reimburse the city as the project is completed. The City Council will vote on the bid next Monday, and if approved, the project would be completed by the end of July.



