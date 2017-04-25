Local police cracking down on meth from Mexico

McDonough county authorities are cracking down on crystal meth.

Macomb police and the McDonough County Sheriff's Office have arrested 3 people during the joint operation called "Operation ICE Melt". Police said in the last year drug dealers have switched from making their own to smuggling the much more potent crystal meth or "ICE" from Mexico.

Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker said having this type of drug on the streets threatens the entire county.

"Eventually it gets so expensive that the only way for them to continue their habit is to start committing crimes in order to get the money in order to pay for their drug habit," Barker said.

Authorities expect more arrests to be made in the coming weeks.