Officials working to improve traffic flow by Iowa Fertilizer Plant

Trucks pulling out of the plant and onto U.S. 61 North.

Drivers and county leaders in southeast Iowa are concerned about safety around the new Iowa Fertilizer Plant in Wever.

Drivers passing through the Iowa Fertilizer Plant on U.S. Highway 61 say trucks drivers and others have been foolish on the road, leading to multiple crashes and the plant wants to put an end to it.

High Speeds, increased traffic, and out of control is what drivers describe the atmosphere when traveling on Highway 61.

"They were getting off work and thought they could be doing as fast as they can go that was the length of one city block," Wever resident Tom Stack said.

The plant contacted the county and Iowa DOT to help fix the issues.

The plant is willing to pay $2.5-million to put in an acceleration lane and close the median at 180th street.

"This would let them get up enough speed to join in with the traffic going north where they need to pull on from a dead stop and impede traffic flow," County Engineer Ernie Steffensmier said.

The state said safety is the number one priority and with two to three hundred trucks going from the plant daily, these options could make a difference.

"As traffic volume increases, that will be a concern," Iowa DOT District Engineer Jim Armstrong said. "I believe these improvements will help."

Stack was a truck driver his whole life and understands the problems at the intersection.

He's worried that if the median closes, traffic will increase outside his home like it was when the plant was being built.

"Either going to work or coming from work, at the stop sign or turning off of 61, I noticed they were driving from 50 to 60 mile per hour," Stack said.

Officials have set up a conference call on Thursday to discuss the possible options with the plant.

They said a decision hasn't been made and it could take some time.