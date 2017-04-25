Lee County Health Department employees moved because of unsafe conditions

Voluntary desk next to the door.

The Lee County Health Department has moved into the North Lee County Office building in Fort Madison because of an air quality issue in its building.

County Attorney Ross Braden said this became an issue last Wednesday.

Crews were at the building Tuesday, testing the air quality to make sure the building is safe for employees.

Braden wouldn't comment if someone got sick from the air quality but said test results would come back next week to determine what happened.