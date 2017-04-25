Lee County Health Department employees moved because of unsafe c - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lee County Health Department employees moved because of unsafe conditions

Posted:
Lee County Health Department offiices. Lee County Health Department offiices.
Voluntary desk next to the door. Voluntary desk next to the door.
Health Department. Health Department.
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Lee County Health Department has moved into the North Lee County Office building in Fort Madison because of an air quality issue in its building. 

County Attorney Ross Braden said this became an issue last Wednesday.

Crews were at the building Tuesday, testing the air quality to make sure the building is safe for employees. 

Braden wouldn't comment if someone got sick from the air quality but said test results would come back next week to determine what happened. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.