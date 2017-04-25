Warren Barrett Bridge reopens

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (WREX) -- Authorities in Iowa say a popular reality television star has been arrested after a deadly vehicle accident.More >>
A Payson, Illinois, woman was arrested Monday on a meth charge and an outstanding warrant, according to police.More >>
The schedule for this year's annual Dogwood Festival in Quincy was announced Tuesday.More >>
The Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force will hold a pair of drug take-back events in Hannibal as the month of April wraps up.More >>
With outdoor spring projects in full swing, local law enforcement warn now is the time to be on the lookout for scammers posing as asphalt and lawn care workers.More >>
Keokuk Police said a stabbing came a day after a masked man tried to break into a home.More >>
The city of Keokuk made a trip to Davenport Monday to inspect the potential riverboat that could be used on the riverfront.More >>
A stabbing victim is speaking out Monday after he was attacked by a robber in Keokuk Sunday.More >>
