Warren Barrett Bridge reopens

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
The long detours are finally over for some drivers in Hannibal now that a busy bridge is back open

The bridge on Warren Barrett Drive closed in February forcing drivers and businesses to find another way around. Now that it's back open, businesses like Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co. in Hannibal couldn't be happier.

"Everyday somebody ask, how much longer until the bridge is open? When will the bridge be open?" said Jana Yarrington, Director of Operations at Watlow.

The anticipation has finally ended as the bridge opened on Tuesday.

"It's just going to make our lives a lot easier. We don't have to take the detour, it was kind of a pain. It will allow our supplies and shipments to go in and out a lot smoother. Our truck drivers don't have to go anywhere. They can just go straight through," said Yarrington.

During construction work on the bridge, detours could take ten to 30 minutes. The bridge initially closed due to aging infrastructure.

"The bridge deck itself was loosing strength and corroding," said Brian Chaplin, Superintendent for the Department of Public Works.

The bridge was not only finished ahead of schedule, but also under budget making city hall and drivers happy. The new and improved bridge is 11 feet longer and 8 feet wider. It also includes a pedestrian and bicycle lane.

"We promise in the next 75 years we won't close it again," said Chaplin. 

The city says its next big project is adding crosswalks to Main St and Broadway. 
 

