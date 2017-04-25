Train hits vehicle in Ralls County

A view from Rensselaer Lane, where authorities were responding to a crash between a vehicle and a train.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a train in Ralls County, Missouri Tuesday evening.

The train appears to have hit the vehicle at the Elm Road crossing, just west of Rensselaer, before 5:30 p.m.

The train was stopped and emergency crews were on scene.

Debris could be seen near the front of the train, and at the Elm Road crossing.

Deputies were turning cars around at both the Rensselaer Lane and Elm Road crossings.

There's no word from officials on any injuries.