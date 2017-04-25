Hannibal Regional Healthcare System expands

Hannibal Regional Healthcare System is expanding its footprint.

Officials with HRH announced Tuesday they've acquired Complete Family Medicine, which has five locations in northeast Missouri along U.S. 63. This means facilities in Kirksville, Lancaster, La Plata, Moberly and Macon will soon be part of the Hannibal Regional System.

"We're not really looking at this as our expansion westward, its insuring that the folks of those communities up and down the 63 corridor have access to the care they need," said Hannibal Regional Healthcare System President Todd Ahrens.

This deal will go into effect sometime this summer.

