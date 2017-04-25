QHS, QND tack on two more years to basketball series

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- When the initial two-year contract was signed there was hope the return of the Quincy High vs. Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball series was not just a two-year deal.



As it turns out, it's not.



The Gem City rivals have agreed to continue playing each other in December of 2017 and 2018.



Next season's game will be played at The Pit with the 2018 contest set for Blue Devil Gym.



It matches the two-year contract in football for the next two years.



Quincy High School won both meetings in basketball since the schools announced a return of the crosstown clash in 2015.