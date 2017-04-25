New mini golf course opens in Quincy

Scottie's Fun Spot officially opened its mini-golf course Tuesday.

The 19-hole course has an outback theme.

The project began in 2010 and broke ground last August.

"Miniature golf was something we always looked at," said owner Jeff Scott. "I think it's a good family fun activity, as well as great for date night. Whether it's an older couple or a young teenage couple looking for something to do together."

Admission is $7 for a round of golf per person and children under 36 inches are free.