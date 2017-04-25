West Hancock's Bird puts focus on building off success

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) -- Randy Bird can recall the story like it was yesterday.



His son, Andy Bird, a sixth-grader then, came home in tears and wanted to give up on track and field.



Randy wouldn't let him and Andy, now a West Hancock junior, is one of the best throwers in the state.



After finishing the indoor season undefeated in shot put, and topping out with a throw of 54 feet 7 inches, Bird has victories in all but one of seven outdoor meets this spring with a personal record of 57 feet 8 inches.



He's got the top throw in Class 1A and the seventh best of any class in Illinois.



"Now the goal is 60 feet (and) become one of the elite throwers in the United States," Andy said.



"Right now the goal is to win state, put my city on the map, and show everyone that small town kids can do it, and that we have the potential to be really good athletes."



With all the success, and the fact he's a three-time AAU national champion, the recruitment process is well underway.



Bird has received interest from Illinois, Mizzou, and South Dakota State. He's also pondering competing in track and football at the likes of Dubuque or Monmouth.



"It's a really fun process because I've got invited to a lot of places, met a lot of people, and done a lot of fun things. That means a lot to me that I've been able to do that because a lot of kids don't have that opportunity in athletics," he said.



"It's another thing that drives me to get better knowing that I have the potential to be a Division I athlete."



Bird still has one year left before graduation and he will likely make his college decision at some point after his senior season on the gridiron.



Along with having the top shot put in 1A, Bird's toss of nearly 58 feet is the 13th best of any junior in the country.