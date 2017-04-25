Construction season heats up with local school projects

We're starting to see a lot of construction projects pick up around the Gem City, and a lot of that's coming from the Quincy Public School district's building project.

Officials say work is moving forward on the five elementary sites. Some of it includes walls going up at the 48th and Columbus site, as well as design plans for others. Superintendent Roy Webb says it feels great to see the project taking shape.

"There's just a lot going on with our construction sites," Webb said. "Our key is to keep those moving along so in two and a half years we'll have world class facilities for our 3,000 elementary kids."

Webb says there's also plans to make upgrades to Blue Devil Gym, including heating and cooling replacements. The district hopes to have all schools finished by 2019.