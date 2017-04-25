Winchester High School may change grading scale

The grading scale at the high school may soon be changing.

Guidance Counselor Celeste Lashmett added that students could see their GPAs improve with the new scale.

Officials said that students at Winchester High School have a tougher grading scale than other area schools.

Winchester High School in Scott County, Illinois has been considering changing their grading scale to help students as they apply to colleges.

Maddie Lashmett is a Junior at Winchester High School. She said on Tuesday that she plans on going to college and she's already been visiting possible schools.

"When I visited Maryville, they required solely just a GPA." Lashmett said, "So for me, GPA is important and for other students in our school, that will play a big role going to college."

GPAs throughout the school could soon be changing, with a proposal to change the grading scale to a more traditional ten point scale. The current grading scale has been much more difficult when compared to other schools.

"What we're trying to accomplish is to put our students on an equal playing field." Principal Dennis Vortman said, "When it comes to our students versus students who are on a traditional grading scale."

Guidance counselor Celeste Lashmett said that a new grading scale could ultimately lead to students getting more financial assistance for college.

"We've kind of recalculated some student GPAs just as an example to kind of see what would happen, and our students really are at a disadvantage, and missing out on quite a bit of money scholarship wise." Lashmett said.

Students like Maddie would welcome the new grading scale, because they think it would help with their post-graduation plans.

"I think it's important that you keep your GPA in mind when you're in high school, and that's been something that's been important for me and a lot of other students in this school." Lashmett said.

The school board plans to vote on a new grading scale at their May meeting.