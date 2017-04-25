Parents react to report of suspicious man in Quincy

Quincy Police are urging parents to talk with their kids about strangers after an incident Tuesday.

The warmer weather means a lot of children will be playing outside and at playgrounds. Police say a man in a black truck with a dog inside approached kids at Adams Elementary School and tried to talk with them.

After hearing about it, Lauren Santora thought what if it happened to her son.

"My son plays outside everyday," Santora said. "If I have to step inside for a few minutes, I want to make sure he's safe."

Coincidentally, She just talked with her son about strangers Monday.

"I told him if anybody came up to the porch or backyard, you kick and scream," Santora explained.

Police say it's important all parents talk with their children about the dangers of talking to strangers.

"They just don't know," Sgt. James Brown said. "They're more naive than adults. They like candy, pets and dogs. They're just not aware of the kind of world we live in today."

Brown urges families don't hesitate to call in something suspicious to police. It could be what connects the dots in this case.

"If we see the same type of person at two or three different schools, it adds credibility to it than maybe if one school called in," Brown explained.

Santora says this is something all families should take notice of, and it won't be leaving her mind anytime soon.

"I'm constantly looking outside or I'm outside with him, but yeah I'm going to be keeping an extra eye out," Santora added.

Police stress teaching children to walk away from strangers and go get their parents or an adult they know. The report states it was a white male driving a black truck with a camper top and dog inside. Police report similar incidents happened last week in several Adams County towns. It's unclear if they're related.