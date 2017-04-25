Baldwin holds annual talent show - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Baldwin holds annual talent show

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Students at Baldwin School in Quincy got a chance to show off their talents Tuesday night.

Baldwin students held their annual talent show. There were a wide variety of acts, including skits, and songs. 

While the event did have adult supervision, there were also student directors. Both Kaitlyn Drew, and Leah Berter held those roles.

Both girls added that they thought it was important for their classmates to get a chance to showcase their different talents.

"It's important for them to show off because they might be one of the shy people, but they could be a really good singer, and someday become something better." Drew said.

"Everybody can see everybody else's talent, so that they can show them to other people." Berter said.

There were 34 different acts in the show.

