Three taken to hospital after northeast Missouri crash

The crash sent three people to the hospital.

Three people were taken to the hospital, two of them in serious condition, after a crash in northeast Missouri Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it happened around 6 p.m. about a mile south of Edina, Missouri.

Troopers said the driver of a sedan heading east on Highway 6 blew through a stop sign at Highway 15, and hit a pick-up truck head-on.

Both drivers were seriously hurt, one of them was airlifted to Blessing Hospital. A passenger in the sedan was taken to a Kirksville hospital with moderate injuries, troopers said.