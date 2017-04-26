Missouri Senate votes to up funding for public K-12 schools - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Missouri Senate votes to up funding for public K-12 schools

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri public K-12 schools appear set to get roughly $48 million more in basic aid next fiscal year.

Senators voted 19-14 on Tuesday in favor of bumping up funding to meet targets called for under state law.

Because House members also passed a proposed budget that would meet funding goals, the money for schools likely will be locked into the final budget due May 5.

Senators were split on whether to give the extra money to K-12 schools while state revenues are lagging.

Cassville Republican Sen. David Sater voted against increasing school funding by that much. He said there's not enough money to fund all essential government services.

Other programs that face cuts include nursing care and in-home care for people with disabilities.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.