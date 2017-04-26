Tuesday's Area Scores - April 25

Callie Lambert netted the second of two QHS goals in a 2-0 win over Moline.

**High School Soccer, Girls**



Moline: 0

Quincy High: 2

Schay Mulherin/Callie Lambert: goals

Blue Devils: (7-5-3, 4-0), can clinch outright WB6 title with win vs. United Township next week



Moberly: 1

Hannibal: 11

Kaylee Falconer: 4 goals

Haley Ballinger: 2 goals, 3 assists

Lady Pirates: (11-5, 7-2)



Fairfield: 0

Fort Madison: 1

(Overtime)

Dezire Kline: goal

Lady Hounds: (5-2)



Columbus Junction: 0

Holy Trinity: 5

Elle Rashid: 2 goals

Lady Crusaders: (4-1)





**High School Soccer, Boys**



Columbus Junction: 3

Holy Trinity: 2



Central Lee: 2

Highland (Riverside): 1

(Final/PK's)





**High School Track and Field**



(Dennis Hancock Invitational)

-- Monroe City wins both team titles



*Multiple Event Winners*

Bailey Hays (Monroe City): 1600M/3200M

Halli Karr (Monroe City): 100M Hurdles/300M Hurdles

Ryan Slaughter (Scotland County): 100M/200M

Nathan Frazee (Clark County): 1600M/3200M

Logan Minter (Monroe City): Shot Put/Discus/Javelin



(Louisiana Invitational)

-- Bowling Green wins both team titles



*Multiple Event Winners*

KateLynn Charlton (Bowling Green): Shot Put/Discus

McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain): Long Jump/Triple Jump

Sharrod Connor (Van-Far): 100M/200M

Devin Neff (Mark Twain): 1600M/3200M

Dalton Hill (Mark Twain): Shot Put/Discus





**High School Softball**



Illini West: 16

Macomb: 0

Blair Boston: CG 3-hitter, 9 K's

Daytona Dooley: 4 hits, 4 RBI's



West Hancock: 2

Central: 3

Brianna Hildebrand: Walk-off double



Brown County: 12

West Central: 0

Alissa Hodge: CG 4-hitter, 9 K's



Western: 3

Payson: 4

(8 Innings)

Natalie Howell: Walk-off single



Liberty: 1

Pittsfield: 2

Maddy Gwartney: 3-3, RBI



Griggsville-Perry: 1

JX Routt: 2

Jordan Brite: CG, 11 K's (RBI)





**High School Baseball**



QND: 16

Clark County: 0

Jace Wallingford: WP



Liberty: 6

Pittsfield: 10

Austin Ator/Korbyn Personett: HR's



Illini West: 3

Macomb: 4

Parker Schmalshof: Walk-off hit-by-pitch (2 RBI's)



Central: 6

West Hancock: 5

Cruz Meier: 3-3, 2 RBI's



Western: 3

Payson: 6

Parker Shelton: 2 RBI's



Griggsville-Perry: 2

JX Routt: 12

Ryan Kelley: 2 RBI's



Brown County: 10

West Central: 0

Joe Hendricker: 4-4, 3 RBI's

Tanner Sussenbach: CG 2-hitter, 13 K's



Rushville/Industry: 3

North Fulton: 0

Ethan Downs: CG 3-hitter, 6 K's (2-3, 2 runs)



Triopia: 5

Beardstown: 15



Palmyra: 11

Louisiana: 1

Peyton Plunkett: CG, 10 K's



Macon: 11

Knox County: 1

Hays Klocke: 2-2, run



Marion County: 2

Highland: 12

Tommy Harvey: 3-3, double



Monroe City: 0

Centralia: 10



Clopton: 11

Mark Twain: 6



North Shelby: 13

Atlanta: 2

Chaz Shockley: CG 3-hitter, 13 K's





**College Baseball**



Western Illinois: 4

Illinois State: 1

Drue Galassi: 2-4, run

Leathernecks: (15-23)



William Woods: 13

Culver-Stockton: 11

Matt Kuhl: 3-run HR

Wildcats: (23-25)



QU JV: 3

John Wood: 13

(Game 1)

Noah Lynch: 2 RBI's



QU JV: 6

John Wood: 7

(Game 2)

Landon Motley: 3-4, 2 RBI's





**College Softball**



Western Illinois: 1

Iowa: 3

Leathernecks: (19-27)



Culver-Stockton: 5

William Penn: 7

(Game 1)

Megan Creek: 2-4, 3-run HR



Culver-Stockton: 7

William Penn: 9

(Game 2)

Cassie Burris: 2 HR's

Lady Wildcats: (22-24, 15-20)



Clarke: 9

HLGU: 1

(Game 1)



Clarke: 8

HLGU: 1

(Game 2)

Lady Trojans: (21-23)





**College Golf**



(Central Methodist Spring Invitational)

-- Culver-Stockton men finished 5th (led by Zach Kuhlman-Pfeiffer, T-10th: 147)

-- Culver-Stockton women did not have team score (led by Tara Bradley, 3rd: 169)