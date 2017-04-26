Tuesday's Area Scores - April 25

**High School Soccer, Girls**
Moline: 0
Quincy High: 2
Schay Mulherin/Callie Lambert: goals
Blue Devils: (7-5-3, 4-0), can clinch outright WB6 title with win vs. United Township next week
Moberly: 1
Hannibal: 11
Kaylee Falconer: 4 goals
Haley Ballinger: 2 goals, 3 assists
Lady Pirates: (11-5, 7-2)
Fairfield: 0
Fort Madison: 1
(Overtime)
Dezire Kline: goal
Lady Hounds: (5-2)
Columbus Junction: 0
Holy Trinity: 5
Elle Rashid: 2 goals
Lady Crusaders: (4-1)
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Columbus Junction: 3
Holy Trinity: 2
Central Lee: 2
Highland (Riverside): 1
(Final/PK's)
**High School Track and Field**
(Dennis Hancock Invitational)
-- Monroe City wins both team titles
*Multiple Event Winners*
Bailey Hays (Monroe City): 1600M/3200M
Halli Karr (Monroe City): 100M Hurdles/300M Hurdles
Ryan Slaughter (Scotland County): 100M/200M
Nathan Frazee (Clark County): 1600M/3200M
Logan Minter (Monroe City): Shot Put/Discus/Javelin
(Louisiana Invitational)
-- Bowling Green wins both team titles
*Multiple Event Winners*
KateLynn Charlton (Bowling Green): Shot Put/Discus
McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain): Long Jump/Triple Jump
Sharrod Connor (Van-Far): 100M/200M
Devin Neff (Mark Twain): 1600M/3200M
Dalton Hill (Mark Twain): Shot Put/Discus
**High School Softball**
Illini West: 16
Macomb: 0
Blair Boston: CG 3-hitter, 9 K's
Daytona Dooley: 4 hits, 4 RBI's
West Hancock: 2
Central: 3
Brianna Hildebrand: Walk-off double
Brown County: 12
West Central: 0
Alissa Hodge: CG 4-hitter, 9 K's
Western: 3
Payson: 4
(8 Innings)
Natalie Howell: Walk-off single
Liberty: 1
Pittsfield: 2
Maddy Gwartney: 3-3, RBI
Griggsville-Perry: 1
JX Routt: 2
Jordan Brite: CG, 11 K's (RBI)
**High School Baseball**
QND: 16
Clark County: 0
Jace Wallingford: WP
Liberty: 6
Pittsfield: 10
Austin Ator/Korbyn Personett: HR's
Illini West: 3
Macomb: 4
Parker Schmalshof: Walk-off hit-by-pitch (2 RBI's)
Central: 6
West Hancock: 5
Cruz Meier: 3-3, 2 RBI's
Western: 3
Payson: 6
Parker Shelton: 2 RBI's
Griggsville-Perry: 2
JX Routt: 12
Ryan Kelley: 2 RBI's
Brown County: 10
West Central: 0
Joe Hendricker: 4-4, 3 RBI's
Tanner Sussenbach: CG 2-hitter, 13 K's
Rushville/Industry: 3
North Fulton: 0
Ethan Downs: CG 3-hitter, 6 K's (2-3, 2 runs)
Triopia: 5
Beardstown: 15
Palmyra: 11
Louisiana: 1
Peyton Plunkett: CG, 10 K's
Macon: 11
Knox County: 1
Hays Klocke: 2-2, run
Marion County: 2
Highland: 12
Tommy Harvey: 3-3, double
Monroe City: 0
Centralia: 10
Clopton: 11
Mark Twain: 6
North Shelby: 13
Atlanta: 2
Chaz Shockley: CG 3-hitter, 13 K's
**College Baseball**
Western Illinois: 4
Illinois State: 1
Drue Galassi: 2-4, run
Leathernecks: (15-23)
William Woods: 13
Culver-Stockton: 11
Matt Kuhl: 3-run HR
Wildcats: (23-25)
QU JV: 3
John Wood: 13
(Game 1)
Noah Lynch: 2 RBI's
QU JV: 6
John Wood: 7
(Game 2)
Landon Motley: 3-4, 2 RBI's
**College Softball**
Western Illinois: 1
Iowa: 3
Leathernecks: (19-27)
Culver-Stockton: 5
William Penn: 7
(Game 1)
Megan Creek: 2-4, 3-run HR
Culver-Stockton: 7
William Penn: 9
(Game 2)
Cassie Burris: 2 HR's
Lady Wildcats: (22-24, 15-20)
Clarke: 9
HLGU: 1
(Game 1)
Clarke: 8
HLGU: 1
(Game 2)
Lady Trojans: (21-23)
**College Golf**
(Central Methodist Spring Invitational)
-- Culver-Stockton men finished 5th (led by Zach Kuhlman-Pfeiffer, T-10th: 147)
-- Culver-Stockton women did not have team score (led by Tara Bradley, 3rd: 169)
