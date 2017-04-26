Quincy police search for suspects after armed robbery report - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy police search for suspects after armed robbery report

Quincy police continue to search for two possible suspects after a reported armed robbery Monday night.

According to Quincy Police Department, at 10:38 p.m. were sent to the 2600 block of Brook Drive.  Police said they found evidence a gun was fired at a vehicle, but the vehicle and suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.
 
Police say Matthew Mason of Detroit, Michigan was later found and told officers while two men were robbing him at gunpoint the gun went off.  Mason was not injured when the gun was fired.
 
Quincy police said no arrests have been made regarding the shots fired report.

Police arrested Mason on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrants.
