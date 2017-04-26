Quincy woman arrested for meth trafficking

A Quincy woman was arrested Tuesday night accused of dealing meth.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Lori Tucker, 55, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver and meth trafficking.

Approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies searched a home in the 4300 block of Harvey in Quincy, just off Highway 57.

During the search they found meth, scales, drug paraphernalia and cash.