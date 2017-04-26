McDonough Co. man accused of stealing Mustang

A McDonough County man was charged for stealing a Mustang in Tennessee, Illinois, last week, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said the theft was reported on April 22.

VanBrooker said the keys were stolen from inside a home on West Jackson Street. He said the vehicle was found later that day, stuck in a field.

According to VanBrooker, an investigation led to the arrest of Jared D. Beans, 33, of Bardolph, Illinois. He said Beans was charged with residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

VanBrooker said Beans was on federal probation for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine. He said Federal probation was notified and more charges were possible.