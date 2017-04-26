No criminal charges against former school employee - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

No criminal charges against former school employee

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha announced Wednesday that no charges would be filed against a former Quincy Public Schools cafeteria employee accused of punching a six-year-old boy in the face at Adams Elementary.

“Our office has reviewed police reports and school incident reports regarding the matter and has determined that criminal charges are not appropriate." Farha said. "While a violation of the policies of the Quincy Public School District may have occurred, there is not sufficient evidence for criminal charges.”

The incident was reported to school officials and police on March 24. The boy's father said his son acted up while eating lunch that day, and there was a confrontation between the boy and the lunch lady that ended with his son getting punched in the face.

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb previously said the cafeteria employee no longer worked for the district, but wouldn't say whether the employee left on her own or was terminated by the district.

Farha said he notified the victim's family, the district, and police of the decision.

