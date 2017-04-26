Flexibility, people skills important for job searching college grads

For college students getting set to graduate and take the first step toward their career path the next few months can be a stressful time.

For college students across the country, getting set to graduate and start down their career path the next few months can be a stressful time.

There are some simple things to keep in mind that can help ease to process of searching for a job.

Quincy University Director of Career Services Kristen Liesen says it's important that students approach their first career step with flexibility.

She says going after a position not specific to a students major or ultimate career goal is often a necessary step in the career process.

"That's very important for our students to understand is that it doesn't necessarily have to be the exact job," she said. "If you're a management student you don't have to be a manager, but you're able to pull from all of the other things that you've learned."

Another point of emphasis Liesen pointed out is making sure students understand the advantage of having good people skills, which is something many managers and companies feel are lacking in younger generations.

"Our faculty, staff, coaches, everyone talks a lot about those personal skills of going up and just saying hello to someone," she said. "Eye contact, a good hand shake, all of those types of things."

Liesen added that networking is something every soon-to-be graduate should take seriously and seek advice from a counselor about.