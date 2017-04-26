Boil order issued in Quincy

Three people were taken to the hospital, two of them in serious condition, after a crash in northeast Missouri Tuesday.More >>
Missouri public K-12 schools appear set to get roughly $48 million more in basic aid next fiscal year.
A U.S. Senate committee has scheduled a hearing to consider Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's nomination as ambassador to China.
A Democratic lawmaker pushing legislation to remove prohibitions on publicly funded abortions in Illinois hopes to call it for a vote as thousands of women converge on the capital to lobby for a "progressive agenda."More >>
The Democratic-controlled Illinois House has approved public funding for all abortions.More >>
We're starting to see a lot of construction projects pick up around the Gem City, and a lot of that's coming from the Quincy Public School district's building project.
Winchester High School in Scott County, Illinois has been considering changing their grading scale to help their students as they apply to colleges.
Quincy Police are urging parents to talk with their kids about strangers after an incident Tuesday.
Students at Baldwin School in Quincy got a chance to show off their talents Tuesday night.
Scottie's Fun Spot officially opened its golf course Tuesday.
