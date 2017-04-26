Boil order issued in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order issued in Quincy

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
A boil order was issued Wednesday morning for some Quincy residents.

The City of Quincy reported the replacement of water main piping would require a disruption of service. This was expected to last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The interruption was expected to impact customers on Ohio Street, between 6th and 8th streets, and on 7th Street, between State and Ohio streets.

Once water was restored, customers in the affected areas were asked to boil water before use.

