Fatal motorcycle crashes at record high - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fatal motorcycle crashes at record high

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect

Transportation officials in Missouri reported Wednesday that fatal motorcycle crashes in the state are at a record high.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said since 2012, 475 people have died in motorcycle crashes in Missouri. MoDOT said 122 of those deaths have occurred in the last year.

“A single motorist fatality is one too many, let alone the 122 motorcyclist deaths that we saw in Missouri last year,” said Mike Right of AAA Auto Club of Missouri. “All drivers can help bring those numbers down by making sure all basic safety rules are followed on our roads, like using turn signals, not driving impaired or distracted and using the safety tools available to you such as safety belts and helmets.”

May is "Motorcycle Awareness Month" and is a way to remind drivers to watch for motorcycles and not follow too closely.

MoDOT encouraged everyone on the roads to use signals and practice safe driving habits.

MoDOT offered the following tips:

  • Allowing a safe following distance of three or four seconds when following a motorcycle so the motorcyclist has enough space to maneuver or stop in an emergency,
  • Always checking your blind spots before changing lanes and moving through intersections and
  • Safety tips for motorcyclists include:
  • Making sure you have completed training at one of the 29 available training locations in Missouri that can be found at www.mmsp.org, 
  • Positioning yourself in the lane to be most visible to other drivers,
  • Making sure your passenger is also wearing the proper protective riding gear and
  • Wearing brightly colored protective gear or having reflective tape or stickers on your motorcycle for additional visibility.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.