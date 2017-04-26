Fatal motorcycle crashes at record high

Transportation officials in Missouri reported Wednesday that fatal motorcycle crashes in the state are at a record high.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said since 2012, 475 people have died in motorcycle crashes in Missouri. MoDOT said 122 of those deaths have occurred in the last year.

“A single motorist fatality is one too many, let alone the 122 motorcyclist deaths that we saw in Missouri last year,” said Mike Right of AAA Auto Club of Missouri. “All drivers can help bring those numbers down by making sure all basic safety rules are followed on our roads, like using turn signals, not driving impaired or distracted and using the safety tools available to you such as safety belts and helmets.”

May is "Motorcycle Awareness Month" and is a way to remind drivers to watch for motorcycles and not follow too closely.

MoDOT encouraged everyone on the roads to use signals and practice safe driving habits.

MoDOT offered the following tips: