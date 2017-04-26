Millions wear denim for sexual violence awareness month - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Millions wear denim for sexual violence awareness month

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Millions of men and women wore jeans on Wednesday to show support  for survivors and raise awareness on sexual violence.

Denim Days is a national campaign that takes place on a Wednesday in April in honor of Sexual Violence Awareness Month. Officials at Avenues in Hannibal, a domestic violence and sexual assault victim advocacy agency, said more and more sexual assault victims are coming out to speak, and denim days is a way for them to be heard.

"It doesn't matter what you are wearing, sexual assault should not be occurring at all. It's kind of that stigma in sexual assault that the victim was wearing, this kind of clothes, so of course that's why she was raped," Avenues victim advocate Heidi Coleman said. "The jeans is showing we can wear whatever we would like to wear without being sexually assaulted."

Avenues helps around 300 victims yearly. If you or someone you know has dealt with sexual assault, if you want to donate, or just find out how to get involved, you can contact the shelter at (573) 406-1400 or 1-(800) 678-7713.

