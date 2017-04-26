Missouri proposes new protections for domestic abuse victims

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are pushing legislation that would make it harder for judges to require domestic violence victims to disclose confidential addresses.

House and Senate leadership announced Wednesday that they would push an amendment to allow the secretary of state to intervene if a court wanted to require a person protected under a state program to release a confidential address.

The state's Safe at Home program is intended to protect the addresses of victims of domestic or sexual assault by routing mail through an address provided by the secretary of state's office.

A St. Louis County judge recently ordered a woman participating in the program to disclose her home address during a divorce proceeding. The judge said the program's application didn't have a sworn statement required by state law.

