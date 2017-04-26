Restaurant owner criticizes push for minimum wage increase

Aprils WGEM Golden Apple award went to a Zion Lutheran Preschool teacher who helps students in-and-out of the classroom.More >>
Aprils WGEM Golden Apple award went to a Zion Lutheran Preschool teacher who helps students in-and-out of the classroom.More >>
Four people will soon be out of a job at John Wood Community College. There are several other changes as the school tries to keep going during a budget crisis they blame on the state.More >>
Four people will soon be out of a job at John Wood Community College. There are several other changes as the school tries to keep going during a budget crisis they blame on the state.More >>
Residents in a northeast Missouri community are concerned about safety as police are still searching for the person who broke into a gas station Tuesday.More >>
Residents in a northeast Missouri community are concerned about safety as police are still searching for the person who broke into a gas station Tuesday.More >>
Missouri lawmakers are pushing legislation that would make it harder for judges to require domestic violence victims to disclose confidential addresses.More >>
Missouri lawmakers are pushing legislation that would make it harder for judges to require domestic violence victims to disclose confidential addresses.More >>
Transportation officials in Missouri reported Wednesday that fatal motorcycle crashes in the state are at a record high.More >>
Transportation officials in Missouri reported Wednesday that fatal motorcycle crashes in the state are at a record high.More >>
A boil order was issued Wednesday morning for some Quincy residents.More >>
A boil order was issued Wednesday morning for some Quincy residents.More >>
A McDonough County man was charged for stealing a Mustang in Tennessee, Illinois, last week, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
A McDonough County man was charged for stealing a Mustang in Tennessee, Illinois, last week, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha announced Wednesday that no charges would be filed against a Quincy Public Schools cafeteria employee accused of punching a six-year-old boy in the face at Adams Elementary.More >>
Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha announced Wednesday that no charges would be filed against a Quincy Public Schools cafeteria employee accused of punching a six-year-old boy in the face at Adams Elementary.More >>
An advocacy group is pushing a bill that would increase the age of people tried in court as adults to 18 years.More >>
An advocacy group is pushing a bill that would increase the age of people tried in court as adults to 18 years.More >>