Restaurant owner criticizes push for minimum wage increase

Illinois workers protested at the state capitol Wednesday, demanding lawmakers pass House Bill 198. It would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022. Supporters said the current minimum wage, which is $8.25 an hour, is too low, and not a livable wage.

However, Katie Walters, a customer at Quincy's Park Bench restaurant doesn't think the proposal is fair.

"Local business need all the help they can get," Walters said. "We don't need to put more burdens on them."

Park Bench owner Rusty Williams said if lawmakers approved Illinois House Bill 198, Quincy's economy wouldn't be able to support the minimum wage increase like the city of Chicago.

"I think it's really going to hurt everybody," Williams said. "Because I have to raise my prices, the grocery stores are going to have to raise their prices, everyone is going to raise prices. Our economy here I don't think can absorb such a high cost."

The bill would gradually raise the minimum wage in order to give businesses time to adjust, but Williams said it doesn't matter how long the adjustment period is.

"I can see the things happening that I have to gradually increase it," Williams added. "But the end result is the same. I think everyone should get paid a fair wage, but I think it should be based on where you are."

Walters said raising the wage could be good for those in Chicago, because of the higher cost of living. But for those locally, she said it would change how many people live.

"I think many people will not be able to afford to do the things they've done before," Walters added.

If the bill passes, the first increase would be to 9 dollars an hour, which would take effect January 1st. The bill is currently on the house floor.