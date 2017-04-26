Cuts coming to JWCC during budget crisis

Four people will soon be out of a job at John Wood Community College. There are several other changes as the school tries to keep going during a budget crisis they blame on the state.

Administrators at JWCC said it's all because of the state not doing it's part to fund higher education during the 22-month long Illinois budget impasse.

In all, 11 positions are being eliminated, seven of those were already vacant as part of an effort to save money. The school is also raising tuition by $3 per credit hour, and adding a short winter semester to generate revenue. President Mike Elbe says fiscal year 2018 will be the hardest yet for the college, and they had to make hard choices.

"We're going to do what we need to, to adjust to what the state is doing," Elbe said. "But I'm going to say as a president of this college, I very much expect our local legislatures, I expect our governor and I expect the state of Illinois to support higher education."

Elbe said the longer the budget impasse goes on, the more budget adjustments they will have to make. The last day for the positions being cut is May 12.

