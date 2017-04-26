Residents fearful after gas station theft in Wayland - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Residents fearful after gas station theft in Wayland

WAYLAND, Mo. (WGEM) -

Residents in a northeast Missouri community are concerned about safety as police are still searching for the person who broke into a gas station Tuesday.

Surveillance video surfaced from the sheriff's office yesterday, showing a person breaking into the One Stop gas station in Wayland, Missouri. 

Residents said this is the third time that this has happened at the store in the past several years.

There are eight video cameras on the site and it isn't enough to deter criminals from breaking into the business.

One resident said he can see understand why these are tough cases for police, too.

"Nobody is around here," James Voatman said. "This is a small community. Around 10 or 11 o'clock at night, there is no one around and it's an easy picking as they might say. Even if you have alarms go off, it will take 10 to 15 minutes and they are long gone by then. They could be in three states by now."

Police say the suspect has a symbol on the side of his white shoes that look like a sideways letter "A."

If you have any information, contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office.  

